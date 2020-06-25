Measuring up? Using monitoring and evaluation to make good on the promise of refugee sponsorship

By Hanne Beirens and Aliyyah Ahad

Executive Summary

By Spring 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had ground international protection operations to a halt around the world amid travel restrictions and border closures. But this unexpected pause in day-to-day work has a small silver lining: policymakers have a precious opportunity to revisit what they aim to achieve with their programmes, and how to develop a system that monitors progress towards these goals and facilitates evidence-based improvements.

This forced hiatus comes at a critical juncture in the development of many refugee sponsorship programmes (also called community or private sponsorship, or humanitarian corridors in some contexts). Private sponsorship emerged in Canada in the 1980s, but the model only gained traction in Europe after the 2015–16 refugee crisis. Unlike in traditional refugee resettlement, refugee sponsorship allows communities and civil-society organisations to take a hands-on role in supporting the settlement and integration of refugees, with government authorities retaining ultimate responsibility for the success or failure of the programme. But there is relatively limited evidence on how sponsorship programmes are performing, whether they are fulfilling the high expectations policymakers and the public hold for them, where there is scope for improvement, and, crucially, what impact they have on refugees, sponsors, and wider communities.

As uncertainty looms over whether and when countries that have been hit hard by the pandemic will resume their protection programmes, refugee sponsorship, which operates outside of government-set resettlement quotas in some countries, may become an even more critical lifeline for refugees in regions of displacement. A monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system can help give decision-makers the confidence—and evidence—they need to launch or expand a sponsorship scheme. It also helps ensure that challenges can be quickly identified and addressed so that programmes are able to achieve their desired impact, and makes programmes more accountable to the public, refugees, and their sponsors.

To get an M&E system off the ground and reap these benefits, policymakers and other stakeholders must consider:

► What types of data are already available and what data must be collected to best capture a programme’s performance against its objectives? A wide range of process- and results-related considerations warrant tracking through an M&E framework. But the question on many policymakers’ minds is whether sponsorship programmes live up to their claim of creating more welcoming societies for refugees. While there is only limited research in this area, there are a few promising examples, such as work by researchers at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom on how M&E systems could tackle this question. To date, many evaluations of refugee sponsorship initiatives have relied on qualitative methods, such as in-depth interviews and focus groups, but a smart set of alternative data collection tools (including quantitative ones) merit exploration to shore up gaps in analysis and avoid overwhelming busy sponsors and refugees.

► How can policymakers secure the buy-in of key sponsorship stakeholders and coordinate an M&E system? Sponsorship programmes are quintessential public-private partnerships with many and diverse stakeholders, such as national and local governments, civil-society organisations, international organisations, individual volunteers, and refugees themselves. M&E success therefore hinges on policymakers’ ability to gather all these stakeholders around the table in order to agree on a programme’s data needs and the role each actor will take in collecting and analysing these data. Moreover, the process of developing an M&E system can help crystallise a set of common objectives between these actors and ensure these aims are reflected in the logic guiding the sponsorship programme’s design. Making sure that M&E findings are relevant and cater to different stakeholders’ needs can help secure and maintain their commitment to both M&E and the sponsorship programme itself.

Integrating M&E into refugee sponsorship systems will build the evidence base on what does and does not work at different stages in these programmes, making them more resilient in times of unprecedented uncertainty. But in order for sponsorship programmes to smoothly transition from being relative novelties to established features of countries’ protection portfolios, the current opportunity to implement or beef up M&E systems must be seized— and quickly.

