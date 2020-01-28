Measuring Localisation: Framework and Tools - December 2019

MEASURING LOCALISATION

In 2018-19 PIANGO and Humanitarian Advisory Group, together with national CSO umbrella bodies, collaborated to design and undertake a localisation baselining process in four Pacific countries: Vanuatu, Tonga, Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

Pacific actors began by prioritising areas of measurement, articulating a set of ‘localisation journeys’ with defined outcomes.1 This informed the research design and production of four baselines that provide a snapshot of progress on localisation at the country level. This document shares the overarching approach for measurement and how this can be adapted for use across the humanitarian sector.

What is this document for?

This document outlines an approach, including a framework and some tools, that can be used to measure the activity and impact of localised humanitarian action. The approach draws upon previous work in this area by the START Network in 2018.2 This framework and set of tools provide a starting point that other humanitarian actors can adapt for their own organisational purposes, during a response or at a country level.

Why is this important?

Gathering data creates an evidence base for progress on localised humanitarian action. For international actors it is intended as a resource for tracking the implementation of localisation commitments. For national and local organisations, it is intended to be used a resource and evidence base to advocate for accountability.