Measuring the Economic Impact of Violent Extremism Leading to Terrorism in Africa

This study provides primary research on the economic cost and impact of violent extremism by looking at the economic cost of violent extremism focusing on 18 African countries. It examines the impacts of attacks on infrastructure and physical damage, formal and informal economies as well as the impact of 'security spending' on development processes.

The report estimates that 16 of the 18 focus countries have lost an average of US$97 billion per year in informal economic activity since 2007. Findings aim to equip key stakeholders and policy makers to make evidence-based decisions and choices to address violent extremism from a sustainable development or inclusive livelihood support perspective.