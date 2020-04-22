Measures to Ensure Safe Food Delivery in Community Kitchens - Guidelines for food handling, preparation and distribution during COVID-19

Maintaining food safety and hygiene in Community Kitchens during COVID19

COVID-19 is a great cause of concern globally and requires immediate actions to prevent its spread within communities. As of now, it is evident that the transmission of the disease is through direct human-to-human proximity or indirectly through contaminated surfaces.

It is highly unlikely that people can contract COVID-19 from food or food packaging as it is a respiratory illness and the primary transmission route is through person-to-person contact and through direct contact with respiratory droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

There is still no evidence that viruses which cause respiratory illnesses being transmitted via food or food packaging.

Coronaviruses cannot multiply in food; they need an animal or human host to multiply.

However, it is still important for the industry, workers involved in community kitchens and other facilities to practice the high level of food safety and hygiene practices.

This document is based on the recent evidence and both national and global guidelines from the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and presents procedures that should be followed in community kitchens.