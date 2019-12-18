Measles clinical management guidelines (December 2019)

Background

Since 2017, a global resurgence of measles cases has been affecting all regions of the world. In global immunisation surveys, coverage for the second dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV2) was 69%, with significant variability between regions. In the Asia Pacific region and Pacific rim, outbreaks and clusters of measles cases are being reported from countries where measles has been eliminated, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea and the United States of America, as well as higher incidence in endemic countries such as Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Viet Nam.

As of 17 December 2019, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and American Samoa have reported measles outbreaks (i.e. locally acquired cases) following measles introduction. The outbreaks in Samoa, Tonga and Fiji are caused by the D8 strain (genotype) of measles virus which is circulating in the Asia Pacific region.

Achieving and maintaining immunisation coverage of 95% or higher with two doses of measles-containing vaccine is the most effective public health measures to prevent measles outbreaks and achieve measles elimination. Measles vaccine coverage varies in Pacific island countries and areas, ranging from 31% in Samoa prior to the onset of the 2019 outbreak to 99% in the Cook Islands, Nauru and Niue. Measles cases in the current Pacific outbreaks have occurred because of importation by people infected while in other countries with measles outbreaks. Low herd immunity and pervasive travel with mass gatherings in the region have fuelled transmission and spread of the measles virus.