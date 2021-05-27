M&E during COVID-19 series — Learning as we go: How COVID-19 is changing evaluation strategy and planning

By Margie Buchanan-Smith

Summary

This paper provides an overview of changes in evaluation strategy and approaches since the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It draws on key informant interviews with heads of evaluation units and reflections from an M&E Skills-Building Workshop hosted by ALNAP in February 2021.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has disrupted humanitarian evaluation practice and has placed new demands on evaluation functions. Evaluation units have had to adapt their ways of working and rethink how best to serve their stakeholders. There has been a much greater emphasis on the use of learning-oriented approaches, particularly for evaluating the response to COVID-19 itself. The number of external independent evaluations has fallen. More than ever, the nature of the relationship between the evaluation function and programme staff has mattered, as have the interpersonal and facilitation skills of evaluators to support overstretched programme staff and senior management, and to ensure their buy-in. Creative solutions to communicate evaluation findings have also been important to ensure the uptake of findings and recommendations. Travel restrictions have led to a greater reliance on national consultants and evaluators, prompting a major shift to the use of remote digital methods for conducting evaluations.

How COVID-19 changed evaluation practice

The onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 rapidly changed the global humanitarian and development landscape. As humanitarian need and extreme poverty rose, humanitarian and development agencies rapidly adapted their programming and ways of working. Those working in the evaluation function of many organisations similarly had to change their ways of working, and rethink how to best serve their stakeholders – most immediately, agency staff, management and donors.

This paper offers a brief overview of how evaluation practice has changed since the Pandemic began, and outlines some of the common challenges, adaptations and opportunities that evaluation units have faced in delivering on their strategies and plans. It briefly describes the range of approaches that organisations are adopting to evaluate the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The paper ends with an exploration of possible longer-term implications for the future of humanitarian evaluation as a result of evaluation experience and adaptation since the start of the Pandemic. This paper is based on 15 key informant interviews with heads of evaluation functions; a review of relevant literature and materials; and discussions and exchanges from an ALNAP peer-to-peer learning workshop on 26 February 2021 with 26 participants from evaluation units across the humanitarian sector, including: UN agencies, NGOs, bilateral donor agencies, and the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.