M&E during COVID-19 series — Evolving evaluation practice: Past, present and future challenges

By Scott Chaplowe, Ann Marie Castleman and Minji Cho

Summary

Evaluation of humanitarian action (EHA) has evolved over the past 30 years to meet the demands for accountability and learning in humanitarian action. This paper provides a brief overview of the history of EHA, and common challenges for evaluation practitioners, including those that have arisen with the COVID-19 Pandemic. The paper draws from two M&E Skills-Building Workshops for entry and mid-level humanitarian evaluation practitioners, hosted by ALNAP in February and March 2021.

EHA has become more institutionalised within the humanitarian sector over time. Although professional standards, frameworks and ethics have strengthened EHA practice, common challenges in evaluating humanitarian action persist. These include difficulties in embedding participatory methods, issues related to data quality, lack of coordination among stakeholders in humanitarian response and evaluation, and the limited use and uptake of evaluation findings and learning in many cases.

The COVID-19 Pandemic exacerbated humanitarian needs around the world, and evaluation practitioners have encountered a new set of challenges – such as adapting traditional evaluation approaches and shifting to remote M&E approaches. The paper outlines future considerations for EHA, looking at the long-term use of remote evaluation approaches, the greater development of national evaluation capacity, the decentralisation of evaluation functions, and the need to further foster cultures of learning within organisations.