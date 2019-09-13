The Maternal and Newborn Health Thematic Fund: Focused action, increasing impact – transitioning to Phase III (2018-2022) - Annual Report 2018

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Maternal and Newborn Health Thematic Fund (MHTF) was established in 2008 to further UNFPA’s contribution to achieving Millennium Development Goal 5 on improving maternal health and reducing death and disability. Since its inception, the Fund has offered tailored, catalytic support to countries to reach their sexual, reproductive, maternal and newborn health goals.

In 2018, the MHTF moved into Phase III (2018-2022) of its Business Plan based on three cross-cutting principles: equity in access, quality of care and accountability, in line with the three pillars of The Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health (2016-2030) of the UN Secretary-General1 , to which the MHTF’s work contributes.

The existing focus on strengthening country leadership; improving the quantity and quality of information on maternal, newborn, sexual and reproductive health; and increasing access to services for women and girls was maintained. In Phase III, the four MHTF intervention areas – midwifery, emergency obstetric and newborn care (EmONC), maternal and perinatal death surveillance and response (MPDSR), and obstetric fistula and other morbidities – will be further integrated and linked with other sexual and reproductive health programmes, including post-partum and post-abortion family planning, comprehensive sexuality education, and prevention and treatment of HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Reproductive morbidities will also be addressed in a more focused manner, emphasizing access to cervical cancer screening and treatment, safe abortion (where legal) and post-abortion care.

This report highlights key results achieved in 2018. It is structured around the three cross-cutting principles and the four intervention areas mentioned above.

Increasing and bolstering human resources for health is important for securing equitable access to quality care, so in 2018, over 28,000 midwives were supported in pre-service education and in-service training, 384 schools in 34 different countries were provided with equipment for skills labs and training for tutors, and well over 1,000 midwifery tutors upgraded their clinical and teaching skills. Furthermore, 29 countries integrated respectful maternity care (RMC) into their pre-service education, and 30 countries are addressing this through programmes supporting midwives who are working in health facilities.

Several countries have identified pre-service midwifery candidates from rural and indigenous communities to deploy to their respective districts upon graduation as midwives. Midwives have also been instrumental in various countries impacted by humanitarian crises.

Education, training, mentorship and coaching midwives were provided in nearly all MHTF countries. As of 2018, 80 per cent of supported countries’ midwifery curricula include adolescent sexual and reproductive health (SRH), HIV prevention and safe abortion where legal. Midwifery associations in 28 countries had strategic plan.

UNFPA developed its Global Midwifery Strategy in 2018, adding workforce and health system development, and the midwife’s central role in sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) to the existing three pillars of education, regulation and association. These elements together form a holistic roadmap to strengthen the capacity and quality of midwives and midwifery services worldwide.

As of 2018, 10 countries supported by the MHTF have established a national network of EmONC facilities; five regularly document their EmONC indicators. Using a new approach developed by the MHTF2 that leverages geographic information system (GIS) and the software AccessMod3, which helps identify geographical restrictions in access to services, five countries reviewed their national EmONC network to improve access to quality maternal and newborn health services, including EmONC services. These countries have also defined specific indicators to manage EmONC development. They capture, among other elements, the population covered by EmONC services within two hours of travel time, gaps in the availability and quality of services and the proportion of satisfactory referral links with higherlevel facilities.

Several countries focused on strengthening accountability for quality of care. MPDSR assessments significantly increased notifications of deaths and death reviews in most supported countries. Eight countries set up MPDSR committees to oversee maternal death reviews, analyse their quality and advise on changes to reduce mortality. Countries also involved senior midwives in providing technical support and mentorship for maternal death review meetings in health facilities, thus improving the quality of the reviews and implementation of their recommendations.

In 2018, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for ending obstetric fistula within a decade. It aligns with achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and leaving no one behind. The MHTF supported repair surgeries for 10,758 women with fistula during the year, adding to a total of 105,000 surgeries supported by UNFPA and the MHTF since the launch of the Campaign to End Fistula in 2003. By the end of 2018, 27 of 33 (82 per cent) countries supported to address fistula had routine and continuously available fistula treatment services in strategically selected hospitals. To further promote country ownership and leadership, 30 countries were assisted in strengthening their national fistula task teams to enhance coordination, implementation and monitoring of interventions aimed at elimination. By the end of 2018, 21 MHTF-supported countries had national strategies to end fistula; 6 additional countries were in the process of developing them.

Overall, and despite declining resources, the MHTF has demonstrated value for money, effective coordination and efficient management. Its catalytic effect has encouraged several countries to mobilize additional national and international funding for improving maternal and newborn health. But the most vulnerable women, newborns and adolescents still need to be reached to realize the promise of the SDGs.

In Phase III, the MHTF will build on past experiences, implement lessons learned, and mobilize additional key players and resources to make ending preventable maternal mortality and morbidity a tangible reality.