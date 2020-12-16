Mask use in the context of COVID-19 - Interim guidance (1 December 2020)

This document, which is an update of the guidance published on 5 June 2020, includes new scientific evidence relevant to the use of masks for reducing the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and practical considerations. It contains updated evidence and guidance on the following:

• mask management;

• SARS-CoV-2 transmission;

• masking in health facilities in areas with community, cluster and sporadic transmission;

• mask use by the public in areas with community and cluster transmission;

• alternatives to non-medical masks for the public;

• exhalation valves on respirators and non-medical masks;

• mask use during vigorous intensity physical activity;

• essential parameters to be considered when manufacturing non-medical masks (Annex).

Key points

• The World Health Organization (WHO) advises the use of masks as part of a comprehensive package of prevention and control measures to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A mask alone, even when it is used correctly, is insufficient to provide adequate protection or source control. Other infection prevention and control (IPC) measures include hand hygiene, physical distancing of at least 1 metre, avoidance of touching one’s face, respiratory etiquette, adequate ventilation in indoor settings, testing, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation. Together these measures are critical to prevent human-to-human transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

• Depending on the type, masks can be used either for protection of healthy persons or to prevent onward transmission (source control).

• WHO continues to advise that anyone suspected or confirmed of having COVID-19 or awaiting viral laboratory test results should wear a medical mask when in the presence of others (this does not apply to those awaiting a test prior to travel).

• For any mask type, appropriate use, storage and cleaning or disposal are essential to ensure that they are as effective as possible and to avoid an increased transmission risk.