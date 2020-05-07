Mary Kay announces donation to PAHO to support health care workers responding to COVID-19

Washington, DC, May 4, 2020 (PAHO)— Mary Kay, Inc. today announced that will donate 25,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), as part of a project to support front-line health workers in the Americas responding to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under terms of the donation, PAHO will supply the hand sanitizer to countries in the Americas, focusing on health workers in hospitals and clinics who are dealing directly with people who may be infected with COVID-19.

"We are thankful for Mary Kay’s generous donation of hand sanitizer to PAHO. This donation will support the Organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the countries of the Americas in slowing the virus’ spread in healthcare settings and protecting health workers who are at the forefront of the response to this pandemic."

Dr. Ciro Ugarte, Director of Health Emergencies at PAHO

"The wide-ranging impact of this pandemic on our economies, populace and the world at large may not be truly known for some time. But here’s what we’re sure of right now: people are suffering, and an unprecedented crisis requires everyone’s support. It’s our responsibility to help those affected by this virus—either directly, like our frontline workers, or indirectly, like women and children impacted by the alarming uptick in domestic violence cases."

David Holl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc.

The donation of 25,000 units of Mary Kay’s hand sanitizers in clear packaging is part of Mary Kay’s contribution of nearly $10 million in monetary donations, product donations, and distribution support in the countries where it operates and communities in critical need around the world. In Latin America, the company has a presence in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

The Pan American Health Organization works with the countries of the Americas to improve the health and quality of life of their populations. Founded in 1902, it is the world’s oldest international public health agency. It serves as the Regional Office of WHO for the Americas and is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American system.