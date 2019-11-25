Marking International Day, Secretary-General Urges International Community to Promote Women’s Rights, Take Stand against Sexual Violence, Misogyny

SG/SM/19876-OBV/1938-WOM/2202

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed on 25 November:

The United Nations is committed to ending all forms of violence against women and girls. These abuses are among the world’s most horrific, persistent and widespread human rights violations, affecting one in every three women in the world.

That means someone around you. A family member, a co‑worker, a friend. Or even you yourself. Sexual violence against women and girls is rooted in centuries of male domination. Let us not forget that the gender inequalities that fuel rape culture are essentially a question of power imbalances. Stigma, misconceptions, underreporting and poor enforcement of the laws only perpetuate impunity. And rape is still being used as a horrendous weapon of war.

All of that must change… now. I call on Governments, the private sector, civil society and people everywhere to take a firm stand against sexual violence and misogyny. We must show greater solidarity with survivors, advocates and women’s rights defenders. And we must promote women’s rights and equal opportunities.

Together, we can — and must — end rape and sexual assault of all kinds. Thank you.

