20 Nov 2019

Marking Anniversary of ‘Landmark’ Convention, Secretary‑General Urges States to Recognize Children’s Vulnerability, Uphold Pledge for Their Protection

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 20 Nov 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19864

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message on the thirtieth anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, observed today:

Thirty years ago, nations came together to make a pledge to the children of the world. For the first time, the Convention on the Rights of the Child spelled out a binding global commitment to the inherent rights of every single girl and boy. All countries recognized the unique vulnerability of children, and pledged to provide them with food, health care, education and protection.

Since then, progress has been made. Child deaths have fallen by over half and global stunting has declined. But millions of children still suffer from war, poverty, discrimination and disease. Around the world, children are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable world for all.

As we mark the thirtieth anniversary of this landmark Convention, I urge all countries to keep their promise to them. Let’s build on advances and recommit to putting children first. For every child, every right.

