Market Support Interventions in Humanitarian Contexts – a Tip Sheet

PURPOSE

Define what market support programming in humanitarian contexts is and what it can look like in practice.

Enable humanitarian practitioners to consider market support interventions from the outset by highlighting the potential benefits of market support programming alongside or independently of other programme activities.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Technical specialists across sectors Project/programme managers Donors Business development specialists Proposal writers

SCOPE OF THE TIP SHEET

Market support focusing on supply/availability – providing direct support to market actors, or other entities that make up a market system, to restore or build sufficient supply of goods and services to cater for the basic needs of the catchment population.

Market support focusing on demand/access – providing temporary support to market actors, or other entities in a market system, so that users can adequately access goods, services or incomes needed to meet needs in a crisis.

WHERE THE TIPS CAME FROM

Primary and secondary data collation (27 documents and interviews with 14 humanitarian practitioners)

Based on existing standards including the Minimum Economic Recovery Standards (MERS), Minimum Standards for Market Analysis (MISMA) and CaLP’s Cash Transfer Programming (CTP) Programme Quality Toolbox N.B. Market support is an emerging approach, gaps in practice, evidence and tips still exist and they have been highlighted throughout. This tip sheet will be periodically updated as knowledge, skills and practice in the area of market support progress. The most comprehensive review of evidence around market support intervention can be found here.