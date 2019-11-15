15 Nov 2019

The Market Monitor, Issue 45 - October 2019

Interactive
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
Click the image(s) below to view the interactive content.
preview
Screenshot of the interactive content as of 31 Oct 2019.

Highlights

In Q3-2019, the cost of the food basket increased by over 10 percent in nine countries. The prices of cereals surged in DRC resulting from seasonally low market supplies compounded by weak local currency. In Zambia...

Other main causes for the severe impact on the food baskets costs include: restricted supply due to delayed harvest (Ethiopia); production shortfalls as a result of unfavourable weather conditions (Somalia, Tanzania); price recovery...

In Q3-2019, year-on-year headline inflation was highest for Zimbabwe at 258 percent, resulting from sustained currency weakness coupled with an ongoing drought. Both Sudan and Argentina experienced high year-on-year inflation (50 percent)...

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.