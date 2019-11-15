The Market Monitor, Issue 45 - October 2019

Screenshot of the interactive content as of 31 Oct 2019.

Highlights

In Q3-2019, the cost of the food basket increased by over 10 percent in nine countries. The prices of cereals surged in DRC resulting from seasonally low market supplies compounded by weak local currency. In Zambia...

Other main causes for the severe impact on the food baskets costs include: restricted supply due to delayed harvest (Ethiopia); production shortfalls as a result of unfavourable weather conditions (Somalia, Tanzania); price recovery...

In Q3-2019, year-on-year headline inflation was highest for Zimbabwe at 258 percent, resulting from sustained currency weakness coupled with an ongoing drought. Both Sudan and Argentina experienced high year-on-year inflation (50 percent)...