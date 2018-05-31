Market Information Framework

PURPOSE AND INTENDED USERS OF THE FRAMEWORK

This framework aims to demystify and streamline emergency-focused market analysis by (1) clearly spelling out the most common questions related to humanitarian programming for which market information is needed; (2) indicating what types of market-related data are needed to answer each of these questions, and why; and (3) pointing users towards tools that will help them to gather this information. Although it does reference some of the more commonly used toolkits for humanitarian market analysis, this resource is actually intended to help humanitarian practitioners step away from prescriptive tools and approaches and reconsider the scope and breadth of information that should be gathered about markets in a given context, regardless of what tool or approach is being used, as well as the most efficient and effective ways of gathering that information.

The framework is mainly intended for use by field-focused humanitarian staff, such as program managers/coordinators, technical advisors and others who may be responsible for conducting market analysis in emergency contexts. It can help practitioners to define the objectives/scope of a market assessment; understand which tools are most appropriate for a specific objective; design or refine assessment questionnaires; and analyze market-related data. On a smaller scale, this framework can help support technical market specialists to design further guidance/tools for humanitarian market analysis, by offering a comprehensive picture of the kinds of questions and data that should be considered.

This is a revision of the original version of this framework, which was released in May 2017. Based on feedback, it has been made more user-friendly, accessible and practical for field practitioners.