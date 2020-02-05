Market-Based Programming (MBP): What's it all about? [EN/AR]

What is a market?

Before, during and after a crisis hits, communities around the world are buying and selling. Markets are places where these buyers and sellers come together to exchange goods and services. It doesn’t have to be a physical place (eg online shopping) but there do need to be at least two sellers for a healthy market.

Communities and markets have relationships at all times.

What is MBP?

Market Based Programming (MBP) in Oxfam’s work means we always consider existing markets – through assessments, analysis and programming – across all phases of a response and across all technical sectors.

At Oxfam, we believe programmes which are market-based can: