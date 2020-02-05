Market-Based Programming (MBP): What's it all about? [EN/AR]
What is a market?
Before, during and after a crisis hits, communities around the world are buying and selling. Markets are places where these buyers and sellers come together to exchange goods and services. It doesn’t have to be a physical place (eg online shopping) but there do need to be at least two sellers for a healthy market.
Communities and markets have relationships at all times.
What is MBP?
Market Based Programming (MBP) in Oxfam’s work means we always consider existing markets – through assessments, analysis and programming – across all phases of a response and across all technical sectors.
At Oxfam, we believe programmes which are market-based can:
Be cheaper and quicker using existing market supply chains, capacities and networks
Provide choice and dignity to populations
Contribute towards market rehabilitation and economic recovery
Support community engagement by linking local stakeholders to expressed community needs
Link with the private sector to foster innovation
Tackle questions of power dynamics and inequality around buying and selling