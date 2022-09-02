Mapping the nexus between media reporting of violence against girls: The normalization of violence, and the perpetuation of harmful gender norms and stereotypes

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SETTING THE SCENE

Since the onset of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, perhaps more so than ever before, online news and social media have become crucial trajectories of information. As people tried to make sense of their rapidly changing realities from inside homes and behind screens, emerging studies show that, in some countries, media coverage of COVID-19-related deaths has also been accompanied by increased news coverage of the ‘shadow pandemic’ of domestic and gender-based violence, which has disproportionately had a negative impact on women and girls. Emerging studies even suggest that this news coverage is related to increased rates of reporting by some victims/survivors.

At the same time, this public attention also brings to light a key tension around gender-based violence and visibility, particularly in relation to news media coverage: given the media’s recognized influence over how we interpret and respond to events, what matters is not only if violence is reported, but how it is reported.

For instance, in the case of media reporting on genderbased violence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, have news outlets been portraying this violence as a consequence of the pandemic itself, and thus as ‘exceptional’, rather than as a long-standing dynamic exacerbated by the pandemic? Are stories about genderbased violence accompanied by relevant and accessible information about services for women and children, many of whom are consuming news from inside homes where lockdown measures and service closures continue to restrict their access to spaces and people that might otherwise provide them with this information?

Is coverage sensationalist or does it try to report the surge in gender-based violence in its broader context in order to generate deeper empathy and understanding?

The scholarship in response to the second and third questions is only starting to emerge, but these questions, and the concerns they foreground about the role of news media in relation to gender-based violence, have been important since long before the pandemic spread across the globe. Indeed, feminist scholars and women’s and children’s rights advocates have long understood the need for responsible reporting and, more specifically, for gender- and age-sensitive, victim-/ survivor-centred and rights-based approaches to news media coverage of violence. This position is grounded in the recognition that reporting practices can have a direct bearing on victims/survivors, who may see insensitive and harmful coverage of gender-based violence and decide against reporting. Moreover, when news reports of gender-based violence fail to signpost survivors to relevant resources and services, this can put victims/ survivors at further risk.