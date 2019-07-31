31 Jul 2019

Mapping HIV laws and policies

Report
from UNAIDS
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original

A new website that enables people to identify national laws and policies related to the AIDS response has been launched by UNAIDS.

Covering areas as diverse as a country’s ability to diagnose HIV among young babies, the existence of laws that discriminate against transgender people and whether people are prosecuted for carrying condoms, the Laws and Policies Analytics website aims to give a full overview of a country’s laws and policies related to the HIV response. It also allows to view policy data jointly with other data on the HIV epidemic and response.

“We must better understand legal and policy environments to drive effective responses to the HIV epidemic. This new tool will provide access to data on national laws and policies and allow for joint analysis with data on the epidemic and response, so that we can drive more deeply-informed decision-making,” said Shannon Hader, UNAIDS Deputy Executive Director, Programme.

Under the 2016 United Nations Political Declaration on HIV and AIDS, countries committed to accelerate efforts to significantly increase the availability of high-quality data on HIV. The information used on the new website was reported since 2017 and most recently in 2019 through the National Commitments and Policy Instrument (NCPI), a part of the Global AIDS Monitoring mechanism through which countries report their progress against the commitments they made in the 2016 Political Declaration.

Data were provided by national authorities, civil society organizations and other nongovernmental partners engaged in the AIDS response. Data on HIV-related laws and policies compiled from other external official documents complement the nationally supplied data. UNAIDS carries out a thorough validation of all policy data included to ensure their accuracy. Data will be updated annually.

The website hosts data from over 140 countries. Users can search by country or region through an interactive map or can select a specific topic.

Through making policy data widely available, UNAIDS seeks to promote transparency and an increased use of policy data in analyses of the HIV epidemic and the response to HIV in countries worldwide.

The Laws and Policies Analytics website can be accessed at lawsandpolicies.unaids.org.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.