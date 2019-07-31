Mapping HIV laws and policies

A new website that enables people to identify national laws and policies related to the AIDS response has been launched by UNAIDS.

Covering areas as diverse as a country’s ability to diagnose HIV among young babies, the existence of laws that discriminate against transgender people and whether people are prosecuted for carrying condoms, the Laws and Policies Analytics website aims to give a full overview of a country’s laws and policies related to the HIV response. It also allows to view policy data jointly with other data on the HIV epidemic and response.

“We must better understand legal and policy environments to drive effective responses to the HIV epidemic. This new tool will provide access to data on national laws and policies and allow for joint analysis with data on the epidemic and response, so that we can drive more deeply-informed decision-making,” said Shannon Hader, UNAIDS Deputy Executive Director, Programme.

Under the 2016 United Nations Political Declaration on HIV and AIDS, countries committed to accelerate efforts to significantly increase the availability of high-quality data on HIV. The information used on the new website was reported since 2017 and most recently in 2019 through the National Commitments and Policy Instrument (NCPI), a part of the Global AIDS Monitoring mechanism through which countries report their progress against the commitments they made in the 2016 Political Declaration.

Data were provided by national authorities, civil society organizations and other nongovernmental partners engaged in the AIDS response. Data on HIV-related laws and policies compiled from other external official documents complement the nationally supplied data. UNAIDS carries out a thorough validation of all policy data included to ensure their accuracy. Data will be updated annually.

The website hosts data from over 140 countries. Users can search by country or region through an interactive map or can select a specific topic.

Through making policy data widely available, UNAIDS seeks to promote transparency and an increased use of policy data in analyses of the HIV epidemic and the response to HIV in countries worldwide.

The Laws and Policies Analytics website can be accessed at lawsandpolicies.unaids.org.