Mapping the evidence on financial instruments for agricultural risk mitigation

Decades of research shows that risks in agricultural production trap farmers in a vicious cycle of low investment, low productivity and poverty. Agricultural risk mitigation programmes can play an important role in breaking this poverty trap. Many governments, multilateral development organisations and private agencies are proposing, piloting and implementing at scale programmes that use tools for financial agricultural risk mitigation (FARM). The potential of FARM instruments (e.g. insurance) is an emerging field of interest for policymakers, but they require more evidence to inform decisions about it.

The International Initiative for Impact Evaluation (3ie) has produced an evidence gap map that identifies impact evaluations and systematic reviews related to FARM in low- and middle-income countries. It takes stock of the evidence base in a way that can inform policy decisions and investments in research.

Highlights