Mapping the evidence on agricultural innovation programmes

The improvement of agricultural innovations and technologies in low- and middle-income countries is paramount to increasing agricultural production and income sustainability. Although many agricultural technologies are available, adoption remains low among smallholder farmers. In order to identify existing evidence about the effectiveness of agricultural innovation programmes, 3ie produced an evidence gap map (EGM) of relevant completed and ongoing impact evaluations and systematic reviews. The map focuses on the evidence base concerning the effects of these interventions on outcomes related to the productivity and sustainable growth of smallholder farming.

Highlights