09 Jun 2018

Mapping the evidence on agricultural innovation programmes

Report
from International Initiative for Impact Evaluation (3ie)
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (774.85 KB)

The improvement of agricultural innovations and technologies in low- and middle-income countries is paramount to increasing agricultural production and income sustainability. Although many agricultural technologies are available, adoption remains low among smallholder farmers. In order to identify existing evidence about the effectiveness of agricultural innovation programmes, 3ie produced an evidence gap map (EGM) of relevant completed and ongoing impact evaluations and systematic reviews. The map focuses on the evidence base concerning the effects of these interventions on outcomes related to the productivity and sustainable growth of smallholder farming.

Highlights

  • There is a dearth of evidence on the impact of knowledge transfer programmes;

  • Studies on the impacts of agricultural interventions are unevenly concentrated in a few geographies;

  • Very few studies conducted further analyses of subpopulations;

  • The use of experimental design methodologies is rare; and

  • Studies examining social outcomes, such as women’s empowerment and spillover effects, are limited.

