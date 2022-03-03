A Mapping and Analysis of Tools and Guidance on the H-P Linkages in the HDP-Nexus: An Inter-Agency Standing Committee Results Group 4 Working Paper (February 2022)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

About 80 percent of all humanitarian and development interventions are now delivered in conflict-affected settings or countries with low intensity violence. Global policy efforts to respond to this reality have intensified in recent years, focused on ensuring greater collaboration between traditionally separate spheres of conflict response. In 2020,

Interagency Standing Committee Results Group 4 (IASC RG4) prepared a thematic issue paper:

Exploring Peace within the HumanitarianDevelopment-Peace Nexus (HDPN), outlining the complementarity between humanitarian, development and peace action. IASC RG4 further identified the need to support the operationalisation of the “Peace” dimension of the HDPN through ‘practical guidance to help humanitarians in the field understand when, and how, they can engage with “P” actors, processes and programming’. Against this background, the IASC RG4 requested Interpeace to prepare a mapping of guidance and tools currently available to humanitarian actors, and an analysis on the degree to which these meet the needs of practitioners in the field.

The analysis highlighted some substantial gaps in guidance and tools available to staff of humanitarian organizations to understand the linkages between the peace and the humanitarian pillars of the HDPN and how to operationalise this. Despite the wealth of conceptual papers and guidance, confusion around the P-pillar of the nexus remains.

Different interpretations of what ‘peace’ or ‘engaging with the peace-pillar’ means stands in the way of finding context-specific approaches that combine peace and humanitarian considerations in the most effective way. Guidance on integrating the Hand P- dimensions in system-wide analysis and planning processes currently insufficiently ensures that both humanitarian and peace considerations are appropriately reflected.

There continues to be a significant gap in practice-oriented operational guidance, although recent years has seen a considerable push in organization-specific programming guidance and tools. In particular, sectoral guidance is on the rise, which is more tailored to the specific mandates or technical expertise of the organization, which has somewhat increased its uptake. Conflict analyses and conflict-sensitivity guidance seem to be riding the same wave, although there is a significant gap in conflict analysis that is sufficiently tailored to the specific modalities and timeframes of humanitarian action. In general, most guidance is not very user-friendly, due to its sheer volume and text-heavy formats. It remains insufficiently geared towards providing practical, simple and processoriented guidance.

The analysis shows that staff on the ground recognise the need to better understand and exploit the complementarities of humanitarian and peace action, but that there are clear limitations to what guidance and tools alone can achieve to further the operationalisation of the HDPN. There are many other factors at play – which fall outside the scope of this study - but do present clear barriers that more guidance and tools cannot realistically overcome.

This paper puts forward its recommendations on where additional guidance and tools may still have a benefit, but complements it with recommendations on flanking measures that at a minimum would need to accompany such guidance and tools if they are to strengthen the linkages between humanitarian and peace action on the ground.