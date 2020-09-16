The British Red Cross, Canadian Red Cross and IFRC, with input from Movement colleagues globally, have prepared this “Manual on prevention and response to sexual exploitation and abuse – Operationalizing practical actions to guide leadership, headquarters and field teams”.

The manual accompanies the IFRC PSEA policy (2018) with guiding practical actions needed from the leadership, headquarters and field teams. It applies equally to National Societies and IFRC and fills a much-needed gap to ensure that we effectively develop and roll out PSEA policies in the Movement and ensure that all staff and volunteers – at all levels – are aware of the principles and key key actions to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse.