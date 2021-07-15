Manual for investigating suspected outbreaks of illnesses of possible chemical etiology - Guidance for investigation and control

Introduction

The first indication of a possible chemical-related incident or event may be the reporting or presentation of a number of cases, complaints or concerns at one location, which appear to be more numerous than the expected number for the place and/or time. This is often referred to as a “cluster”, defined as “an unusual aggregation, real or perceived, of health events that are grouped together in time and space and that is reported to a public health department” (6). Further investigation may indeed confirm an increase in the observed number of cases of a disease over the number expected in a given place or a specific group of people over a particular period. This is referred to as a disease “outbreak”, which has been defined as the occurrence of disease cases in excess of normal expectancy. The number of cases varies according to the disease-causing agent, and the size and type of previous and existing exposure to the agent (7).

Even if a cluster is confirmed as being an outbreak and it is apparent that it is non-infectious, it may be difficult to establish the cause. Extensive investigation may be required to determine whether the outbreak is indeed due to exposure to an environmental hazard, such as a chemical substance, radiation, the physical environment or food or water contamination or adulteration. In some instances, a psychological etiology may be suspected or plausible, referred to as “mass psychogenic illness”.

Assessment and investigation of a cluster that may be caused by chemical exposure are similar to those of infectious disease outbreaks, but with unique characteristics. The very large number of chemicals in international trade, potential chemical interactions, limited understanding of the toxicological consequences of some chemicals and the number of potential exposure pathways result in myriad potential scenarios, compounding the difficulty of establishing links between environmental contamination, exposure and subsequent health consequences. The investigation may involve instigation of a complex, integrated, coordinated process, including collection and assessment of epidemiological, environmental, clinical and toxicological data, review and assessment of the evidence and subsequent determination of whether a chemical exposure is possible and whether the signs and symptoms are consistent with such an exposure (plausibility). The assessment requires a multidisciplinary approach, involving environmental epidemiology, environmental science, environmental public health and clinical and laboratory medicine and toxicology, to provide the collective basis for risk assessment, risk management and communication.

In contrast to public health management of an overt chemical incident, which involves identification of the source, pathway and receptor, investigation of an outbreak due to a suspected but unknown chemical(s) proceeds in the opposite direction. It begins with a description of the reported health effects in receptors, elucidation of potential exposure pathways and identification of a possible chemical source(s) based on interpretation of clues and data (Fig. 1).