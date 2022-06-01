The Manchester Briefing (Issue 51)

What is ‘The Manchester Briefing on COVID-19’?

The Manchester Briefing on COVID-19 is aimed at those who plan and implement Recovery and Renewal from COVID-19, including government, emergency planners, resilience officers, the voluntary sector, and communities. Over the last two years we have shared +600 lessons on Recovery and Renewal which you can find on our Database.

Our focus for 2022 will centre around blogs that explore how we can progress towards building Resilience across the whole-of- society and the work of The National Consortium for Societal Resilience UK+ (NCSR+). NCSR+ are running a series of webinars exploring how whole-of-society resilience is developed and delivered internationally, watch:

Briefing A: Recovery, Renewal, Resilience – Developing guidance for local Resilience

Introduction

It was in May 2020 that we called this project Recovery, Renewal, Resilience (RRR) – never thinking that those three words would be repeated so often across the UK and overseas (TMB Issue 4)

establishing a new international narrative for the aftermath of crises. Those three words have transformed how many places think about the aftermath of COVID-19. In that order, those words have been used by the ESRC as the title of a major funding call and have led to numerous local governments (those we have worked with and ones we have not) using them to frame their own thinking about their aftermath of the pandemic and develop Recovery and Renewal strategies. To mention five:

\1. Essex County Council established a Recovery Coordination Group and a Renewal Mobilisation Group which worked extensively together on their county’s Recovery and Renewal

\2. Bath and North East Somerset (BNES) established a Strategic Recovery Group which developed their Recovery, Renewal and Resurgence Strategy

\3. Our work with BNES informed the South Somerset District Council’s Recovery and Renewal Strategy

\4. Devon County Council published their Recovery and Renewal Strategic Plan

\5. Cardiff City published their City Recovery and Renewal Strategy