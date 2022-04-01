The Manchester Briefing (Issue 49)

Operationalising ISO 22393: Seven steps to plan recovery and renewal

Produced by Professor Duncan Shaw (duncan.shaw-2@manchester.ac.uk) and David Powell (david.powell@manchester.ac.uk), University of Manchester

1. Introduction

The impacts of a major emergency can be intense and far-reaching for communities. Thinking about recovery starts before a crisis happens by preparing general plans to be tailored to the specific conditions encountered. That tailoring process happens while the crisis is ongoing so that recovery activities can begin quickly and at scale. TMB 39 detailed ‘ISO 22393 – Guidelines for planning Recovery and Renewal’ (2021) , our project’s international standard which provides a framework for planning Recovery and Renewal. This briefing introduces a new iteration of this international standard: ‘Operationalising ISO 22393: Seven steps to plan recovery and renewal’, which integrates additional insights and sets out operationalising ISO 22393 as a seven-step process to support implementation. The document provides guidance on how to assess the impacts of major emergencies and address those impacts by planning meaningful transactional recovery activities and transformational renewal initiatives. In ISO 22393, recovery is operational, transactional, and short-term activity to enhance preparedness following a crisis. Those activities aim to prepare the system for the next emergency and initiate positive outcomes for communities. Beyond transactional activity, the crisis can create radical conditions that encourage the co-production of major strategic change; what is called “renewal”. Renewal is strategic, transformational, ambitious endeavour to build resilience following a crisis. An example is communities collaborating to tackle chronic societal inequalities that fragment society. Renewal should enhance resilience following a crisis.