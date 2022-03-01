The Manchester Briefing (Issue 48)

Co-producing strategy for societal resilience

Introduction

Co-production is a popular approach to service design and delivery and has been found to exist in all sectors of public services including education, agriculture, health, local governance, and information technology among others (Khine et al., 2021). At its simplest, it involves working with others to design and deliver strategies with the aim of achieving a collective outcome, in our case, to build societal resilience.

Some examples of co-production activities include:

working with small businesses to improve supply chain resilience and collaborate to implement new sector standards that lead to more resilient supply

collaborate with voluntary sector organisations to develop new processes that encourage disaster volunteers to work through existing charities and official structures

conducting workshops with communities to think through how their community group can integrate with resilience partnerships – and then implement those for preparedness and response activities

facilitating training and mentorship opportunities to equip participants with necessary skills to support in the co-production process

Last month’s TMB 47 outlined an initial definition for whole-of-society resilience and noted how societal resilience should be co-produced as a collaboration across resilience partnerships, sector partners and communities. This article explains co-production for resilience and explores how it can support the design and delivery of resilient society.

This article builds on TMB 33 when we explored the difficulty of co-production during the response phase of a crisis