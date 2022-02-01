The Manchester Briefing (Issue 47)

This month's TMB discusses '*whole-of-society resilience*’ and presents a definition of it from the National Consortium for Societal Resilience [UK+]. We write how there may not be one single definition of whole-of-society resilience because different definitions will be needed to amplify the priorities of different audiences within society. The definition we provide is from the perspective of local resilience partnerships and sector partners. We link to Issue 44 where we wrote about ‘*Understanding ‘whole-of-society’ resilience*’.