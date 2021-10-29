World + 3 more
The Manchester Briefing (Issue 44)
Attachments
This month’s Manchester Briefing offers an early definition of ‘whole-of-society resilience’ which aims to support the development of a shared understanding of this new term. We explore the meaning of ‘whole-of society’ resilience and the implications of whole-of-society resilience for emergency planning in the UK+ (p.16-17).
Also, as we begin to consider how The Manchester Briefing will adapt to a post-COVID environment (specifically its focus and form in 2022), we have collated and summarised some of the think pieces and case studies covered since April 2020. This first overview (p.3-8) covers 42 topics and themes.
As usual, we share lessons from different countries:
Nepal – disability-inclusive preparedness and response
Ghana & Kenya – meaningful engagement of young people in DRR
UK – driving a more productive and inclusive digital economy
Global – nature-based solutions for climate resilience
UK – impacts of long-COVID and local services
USA – climate insurance as a risk transfer process
UK – impacts of socio-economic and socio-cultural variables during crises