The Manchester Briefing (Issue 44)

This month’s Manchester Briefing offers an early definition of ‘whole-of-society resilience’ which aims to support the development of a shared understanding of this new term. We explore the meaning of ‘whole-of society’ resilience and the implications of whole-of-society resilience for emergency planning in the UK+ (p.16-17).

Also, as we begin to consider how The Manchester Briefing will adapt to a post-COVID environment (specifically its focus and form in 2022), we have collated and summarised some of the think pieces and case studies covered since April 2020. This first overview (p.3-8) covers 42 topics and themes.

As usual, we share lessons from different countries: