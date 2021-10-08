World + 2 more
The Manchester Briefing (Issue 43)
We're launching the National Consortium for Societal Resilience [UK+] (NCSR+) on October 13th 2021 at 2.00-3.30pm BST.
Register for the free launch webinar: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/launch-of-national-consortium-for-societal-resilience-uk-tickets-178133611427
This week's Manchester Briefing details the NCSR+, a collaboration involving most of UK[+] local governments (covering 96% of the UK[+] population) and 10 sector partners that are key to building resilience. Amplifying diverse voices from whole-of-society, the NCSR+ works collaboratively to enhance whole-of-society resilience, so that individuals, community groups, businesses, and organisations can all play a meaningful part in building the resilience of our society. The briefing explores the vision, objectives, founding principles and future activities of this innovative initiative.
We share lessons from:
Haiti & Kenya -- community-led preparedness and resilience
Global -- engaging underrepresented entrepreneurs in recovery
Germany -- increasing participatory decision-making
Switzerland -- tools to drive local economic recovery
UK -- impacts of long-COVID and local services
South Africa -- the value of play in recovery and renewal
UN -- new governance models for preparedness and response
Our case study examines the unequal impacts of the pandemic and considers how we can place equality at the heart of recovery and renewal.
Explore our database of (+600) international lessons for recovery and renewal.
Register and download this week's briefing here.