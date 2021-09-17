World

The Manchester Briefing (Issue 42)

This week's Manchester Briefing (Issue 42) details our Recovery and Renewal Framework, we explore updates to the framework, its development since April 2020, and how the framework might be applied in practice. The Recovery and Renewal Framework underpins ISO/TS 22393, The Manchester Briefing, and our new database of international lessons.

We share lessons from:

  • UK – loneliness and resilience

  • Mexico – recovery of agriculture

  • UN – poverty, inequality and resilience

  • UN – new funding models for recovery and renewal

  • Nepal – shared platforms for DRR research and partnerships

  • Spain – strategies to prevent financial debt after recovery

  • Panamá – digital government and risk communications

