The Manchester Briefing (Issue 42)
This week's Manchester Briefing (Issue 42) details our Recovery and Renewal Framework, we explore updates to the framework, its development since April 2020, and how the framework might be applied in practice. The Recovery and Renewal Framework underpins ISO/TS 22393, The Manchester Briefing, and our new database of international lessons.
We share lessons from:
UK – loneliness and resilience
Mexico – recovery of agriculture
UN – poverty, inequality and resilience
UN – new funding models for recovery and renewal
Nepal – shared platforms for DRR research and partnerships
Spain – strategies to prevent financial debt after recovery
Panamá – digital government and risk communications