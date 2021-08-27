World

The Manchester Briefing (Issue 41)

This week’s Manchester Briefing (Issue 41) examines Financial Technology (FinTech) and Digital Government as policy delivery tools during COVID-19 and how these tools may be used in recovery and renewal.

We share lessons from:

  • Chile & Colombia – new educational models after COVID-19

  • Global – aligning the recovery of agriculture with SDGs

  • Croatia – recovery and renewal for multi-hazard resilience

  • UN – renewed urban planning

  • Brazil & Mexico – community access to local resources

  • Global – lessons from previous disasters for recovery

Our case study examines international examples of COVID-19 mapping and vulnerability.

