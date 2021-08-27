The Manchester Briefing (Issue 41)

This week’s Manchester Briefing (Issue 41) examines Financial Technology (FinTech) and Digital Government as policy delivery tools during COVID-19 and how these tools may be used in recovery and renewal.

We share lessons from:

Chile & Colombia – new educational models after COVID-19

Global – aligning the recovery of agriculture with SDGs

Croatia – recovery and renewal for multi-hazard resilience

UN – renewed urban planning

Brazil & Mexico – community access to local resources

Global – lessons from previous disasters for recovery

Our case study examines international examples of COVID-19 mapping and vulnerability.