The Manchester Briefing (Issue 41)
This week’s Manchester Briefing (Issue 41) examines Financial Technology (FinTech) and Digital Government as policy delivery tools during COVID-19 and how these tools may be used in recovery and renewal.
We share lessons from:
Chile & Colombia – new educational models after COVID-19
Global – aligning the recovery of agriculture with SDGs
Croatia – recovery and renewal for multi-hazard resilience
UN – renewed urban planning
Brazil & Mexico – community access to local resources
Global – lessons from previous disasters for recovery
Our case study examines international examples of COVID-19 mapping and vulnerability.