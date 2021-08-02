The Manchester Briefing (Issue 40)

This week’s Manchester Briefing (Issue 40) launches our searchable database of international lessons on Recovery and Renewal. The new database offers a searchable function for all of the 575 individual lessons that we have shared through TMB since April 2020. We detail the database and share updates on our activities and progress so far in the Recovery, Renewal, Resilience project.

We hope you can join us at our upcoming webinar – human aspects of resilience (3rd September).

We share lessons from:

- UK – recovery and resilience in the VCS sector

- Global – initiatives driving a ‘Green Recovery’

- Japan & USA – post pandemic commemoration

- Pakistan – public-private partnerships in healthcare

- Global – principles of urban economic resilience

- Finland – sustainable growth in recovery

- UK – public transport recovery and renewal

Our case study examines city examples of local economic and financial recovery.