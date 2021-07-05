World
The Manchester Briefing (Issue 39)
Attachments
This week’s Manchester Briefing (Issue 39) details our new international standard ‘ISO/TS 22393 Guidelines for planning Recovery and Renewal’. ISO/TS 22393 provides a framework for how to assess the impacts of COVID-19 on communities, and address these through transactional recovery activities and transformational renewal initiatives.
We share lessons from:
UK – future priorities for communities
Tanzania & Pakistan – good practice community participation
Red Cross – strategies to address core humanitarian issues
OECD – resilience in the SME sector
Australia – equitable and viable city centres
Peru & Malawi – social innovation for emergency response
Colombia – the inclusion of refugees in social protection
Our case study explores Gender and COVID-19, featuring a guest blog by Abbie Winton AMBS on ‘Gender and food retailing’."