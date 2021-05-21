World

The Manchester Briefing (Issue 36)

This week’s Manchester Briefing summarises a further eight COVID-19 research topics that our team are working on, within three areas: Communities; Systems; Recovery, Renewal, Resilience Frameworks. These projects will contribute to our overarching project.

We share COVID-19 lessons from:

  • Chile – the role of young people in DRR

  • UNDRR – the Sendai Framework Voluntary Commitment platform

  • UK – recovery in rural areas

  • New Zealand – international trade recovery

  • Global – supporting equitable vaccine programmes

  • UK – recovery of social care services

  • Global – innovative climate solutions in cities

  • Canada – visual communications of risk

  • France & the EU – priorities for recovery & renewal

Our case study considers vaccine passports, citing a recent report published by the Ada Lovelace Institute.

