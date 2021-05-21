World
The Manchester Briefing (Issue 36)
This week’s Manchester Briefing summarises a further eight COVID-19 research topics that our team are working on, within three areas: Communities; Systems; Recovery, Renewal, Resilience Frameworks. These projects will contribute to our overarching project.
We share COVID-19 lessons from:
Chile – the role of young people in DRR
UNDRR – the Sendai Framework Voluntary Commitment platform
UK – recovery in rural areas
New Zealand – international trade recovery
Global – supporting equitable vaccine programmes
UK – recovery of social care services
Global – innovative climate solutions in cities
Canada – visual communications of risk
France & the EU – priorities for recovery & renewal
Our case study considers vaccine passports, citing a recent report published by the Ada Lovelace Institute.