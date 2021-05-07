World
The Manchester Briefing (Issue 35)
In this week’s Manchester Briefing we detail some COVID-19 topics our team is working on across three research areas: Communities; Systems; Recovery, Renewal, Resilience Frameworks. The briefing summarises six of our research topics and details how these aim to enhance understanding of Recovery, Renewal, Resilience in the context of COVID-19. Contact us to find out more.
We also share lessons from:
Vietnam – disaster-responsive social protection
Canada – tax-credits and other volunteer incentive programmes
Ireland – recovery of tourism
UK – Recovery and Renewal of town centres
United Nations – investment in universal health coverage
OECD – infrastructure investment
Tonga – climate change adaption strategies
USA – deliberative processes for recovery
Our case study spotlights a live research study which aims to learn from voluntary community response during the pandemic.