World
The Manchester Briefing (Issue 34)
Attachments
This week's Manchester Briefing is co-written by Greater Manchester Police and explores public leadership to create public value recovery and renewal – including the role of local community policing, partnerships, and 'consequentialist leadership'. The briefing share lessons from:
- India – rethinking 'vulnerability' post-COVID;
- Italy – places of remembrance following the pandemic;
- USA – supporting ethnic minority-owned businesses;
- Ireland – rural development priorities for recovery and renewal;
- RCN – climate-ready infrastructure;
- Sri Lanka – risk communications;
- Dominica – community participation for resilience-building;
- UK – social renewal from COVID-19.