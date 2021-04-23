The Manchester Briefing (Issue 34)

This week's Manchester Briefing is co-written by Greater Manchester Police and explores public leadership to create public value recovery and renewal – including the role of local community policing, partnerships, and 'consequentialist leadership'. The briefing share lessons from:

India – rethinking 'vulnerability' post-COVID;

Italy – places of remembrance following the pandemic;

USA – supporting ethnic minority-owned businesses;

Ireland – rural development priorities for recovery and renewal;

RCN – climate-ready infrastructure;

Sri Lanka – risk communications;

Dominica – community participation for resilience-building;

UK – social renewal from COVID-19.