World

The Manchester Briefing (Issue 34)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

This week's Manchester Briefing is co-written by Greater Manchester Police and explores public leadership to create public value recovery and renewal – including the role of local community policing, partnerships, and 'consequentialist leadership'. The briefing share lessons from:

  • India – rethinking 'vulnerability' post-COVID;
  • Italy – places of remembrance following the pandemic;
  • USA – supporting ethnic minority-owned businesses;
  • Ireland – rural development priorities for recovery and renewal;
  • RCN – climate-ready infrastructure;
  • Sri Lanka – risk communications;
  • Dominica – community participation for resilience-building;
  • UK – social renewal from COVID-19.

Related Content