The Manchester Briefing (Issue 33)

Co-production of recovery plans with the public is the focus of this week’s Manchester Briefing (Issue 33). We identify three core barriers to co-production (Pace, Distance [physical and social], and Complexity [of the context]) to provide a broad framework to facilitate co-production of recovery and renewal from COVID.

We share lessons from:

UK – co-producing mental health strategies with service users

Lebanon – community roles during crises

Rwanda – domestic tourism for recovery of the tourism industry

Morocco & UK – gendered economic impacts of the pandemic

Philippines – ecosystem-based strategies for local DRR and recovery

Azerbaijan – a national narrative for recovery and renewal

Australia – actions following Impact and Needs Assessments

Malawi – peer review process for recovery and renewal plans

Our case study discusses the ‘attainment gap’ and 2021 exam year assessments.