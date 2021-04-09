World
The Manchester Briefing (Issue 33)
Attachments
Co-production of recovery plans with the public is the focus of this week’s Manchester Briefing (Issue 33). We identify three core barriers to co-production (Pace, Distance [physical and social], and Complexity [of the context]) to provide a broad framework to facilitate co-production of recovery and renewal from COVID.
We share lessons from:
UK – co-producing mental health strategies with service users
Lebanon – community roles during crises
Rwanda – domestic tourism for recovery of the tourism industry
Morocco & UK – gendered economic impacts of the pandemic
Philippines – ecosystem-based strategies for local DRR and recovery
Azerbaijan – a national narrative for recovery and renewal
Australia – actions following Impact and Needs Assessments
Malawi – peer review process for recovery and renewal plans
Our case study discusses the ‘attainment gap’ and 2021 exam year assessments.