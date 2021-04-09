World

The Manchester Briefing (Issue 33)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Co-production of recovery plans with the public is the focus of this week’s Manchester Briefing (Issue 33). We identify three core barriers to co-production (Pace, Distance [physical and social], and Complexity [of the context]) to provide a broad framework to facilitate co-production of recovery and renewal from COVID.

We share lessons from:

  • UK – co-producing mental health strategies with service users

  • Lebanon – community roles during crises

  • Rwanda – domestic tourism for recovery of the tourism industry

  • Morocco & UK – gendered economic impacts of the pandemic

  • Philippines – ecosystem-based strategies for local DRR and recovery

  • Azerbaijan – a national narrative for recovery and renewal

  • Australia – actions following Impact and Needs Assessments

  • Malawi – peer review process for recovery and renewal plans

Our case study discusses the ‘attainment gap’ and 2021 exam year assessments.

Related Content