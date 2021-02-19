The Manchester Briefing (Issue 30)

The Manchester Briefing on COVID-19: International lessons for local and national government recovery and renewal

This research is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), as part of UK Research and Innovation’s rapid response to COVID-19 (Project number: ES/V015346/1), and by The University of Manchester.

Thirtieth briefing: 19th February 2021

Produced by Professor Duncan Shaw, Róisín Jordan, Alan Boyd, The University of Manchester, UK.

What is ‘The Manchester Briefing on COVID-19’?

The Manchester Briefing on COVID-19 is aimed at those who plan and implement recovery from COVID-19, including government emergency planners and resilience officers.

We bring together international lessons and examples which may prompt your thinking on the recovery from COVID-19, as well as other information from a range of sources and a focus on one key topic. The lessons are taken from websites (e.g. UN, WHO), documents (e.g. from researchers and governments), webinars (e.g. those facilitated by WEF, GCRN), and other things we find.

We aim to report what others have done without making any judgement on the effectiveness of the approaches or recommending any specific approach.

This week

We have provided four briefings:

Briefing A: The Renewal of Community Resilience: A new local and national resilience capability?

Briefing B. Lessons you may find helpful from across the world

Briefing C: Strategies to address vaccine hesitancy

Briefing D: Useful webinars