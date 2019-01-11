11 Jan 2019

Managing security-related information: a closer look at incident reporting systems and software

from European Interagency Security Forum
Published on 04 Dec 2018
By Gonzalo de Palacios | EISF publication

This article briefly explores the technological platforms non-governmental organisations (NGOs) use to access and share security-related information, particularly focusing on internal incident reporting software.

In this article, the author, Gonzalo de Palacios, also reviews how organisations can access contextual information to inform security decisions and how organisations use existing external incident reporting technological tools. The author goes on to consider, through four case studies, the technological platforms organisations can use to internally report incidents, highlighting briefly some of the advantages and disadvantages of the systems presented. This article complements the Security Incident Information Management (SIIM) Handbook published by RedR UK, Insecurity Insight and the European Interagency Security Forum (EISF).

This article is a part of the Communications Technology and Security Risk Management project.

