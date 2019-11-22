22 Nov 2019

Managing El Niño and La Niña in agriculture in Southeast Asia

Report
from CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security
Published on 22 Nov 2019 View Original

Series of reports guide policymakers to better prepare for future El Niño–Southern Oscillation events.

Southeast Asian countries are subjected to extreme climatic events such as massive floods or droughts. To help them prepare for future ENSO* events, the World Bank, in collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)**, produced country reports for Lao PDR, Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Myanmar. These reports were also supported in part by the CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

In the Exposure story, we give an overview on how ENSO affects agriculture in the five Southeast Asian countries and provide recommendations to prepare for future ENSO events.

View the story on Exposure

* What is ENSO? El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a major force in the global climate system, is the interaction between the tropical Pacific Ocean and the atmosphere by which eastern and central Pacific sea surface temperatures cycle between above and below average, with cascading effects on weather and climate across the globe.

** The reports were prepared by a team led by William R. Sutton, Lead Agricultural Economist in the World Bank’s Agriculture Global Practice, East Asia and Pacific Region, together with Jitendra P. Srivastava, Ioannis Vasileiou, and Maximillian Ashwill, and in collaboration with a team from the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) led by Mark Rosegrant and James Thurlow.

The authors gratefully acknowledge the generous financial support provided by the contributors to the Multi-Donor Global Food Price Crisis Response Trust Fund: the governments of Australia, Canada, the Republic of Korea, and Spain. The team also acknowledges the support provided by the CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.