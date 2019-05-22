Managing disaster risks and water under climate change in Central Asia and Caucasus

Climate change is expected to have profound impacts on water resources and natural hazards in Central Asia and South Caucasus. This has serious implications for the management of water resources and natural hazards in both regions. This publication is the result of a joint learning journey involving three thematic networks of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) – Climate Change and Environment, Disaster Risk Reduction, and Water – and interested SDC offices and partners. The basic idea was to create the opportunity for participants to address common challenges in a collaborative manner while focusing on a specific region or context.

This compilation presents the conclusions emerging from the discussions and the workshop, along with the three thematic input papers:

State of the knowledge on water resources and natural hazards under climate change in Central Asia and South Caucasus

Actors, approaches and cooperation related to water management and natural hazards under climate change in Central Asia and Caucasus

Pathways to sustainable solutions for managing water and reducing disaster risks under climate change in Central Asia and Caucasus

Key messages from this learning journey are: