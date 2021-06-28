Managing COVID-19 at Home: What medicines to take (and not take)

What medicines do patients with COVID-19 need to take at home?

Follow Health Care Provider instructions: It is very important to strictly follow your health care provider’s instructions for any medication during COVID-19.

Fever: If you have fever, muscle pain or headache, take paracetamol. Take advice from a health care provider on the dose and how often to take it. The usual dose for adults is one or two 500mg tablets, or one 650mg tablet, up to 4 times in 24 hours. Always leave at least 4 hours between doses. If you are under 18 years old or you weigh less than 50 kg then ask your health care provider for a maximum dose. If fever continues despite this, use a cold wet cloth on your forehead.

If your oxygen level is 90% or more, but less than 94%, Consult a health care provider or seek hospital care. Your health care provider may prescribe steroids. If so, follow their instructions strictly. Do not self-medicate.

If your oxygen level is less than 90%, this is considered severe COVID-19. Consult a health care provider or seek hospital admission immediately. Use oxygen and take steroids as prescribed by your health care provider if you can’t get to hospital immediately.