Executive summary

The World Health Organization (WHO) Global technical strategy for malaria 2016–2030 emphasizes surveillance as a core intervention for accelerating progress towards malaria elimination across endemic settings. Malaria surveillance, monitoring & evaluation: a reference manual provides guidance on principles and requirements for a strong malaria surveillance system. WHO recommends that national malaria programmes, with support from partner organizations, undertake malaria surveillance assessments to evaluate whether countries meet the requirements in the manual, leading to evidence-based and prioritized recommendations for strengthening of surveillance systems.

To date, malaria surveillance assessments have been implemented in many countries and in various transmission settings with the shared goal of improving surveillance system performance. However, past approaches and tools were not easily adaptable to all stages of the malaria transmission continuum and were not standardized across assessments. A Malaria Surveillance Assessment Toolkit was therefore developed, building on best practices from previous assessments. This involved aligning and adapting available tools into a single set of standardized tools, which can be used to conduct malaria surveillance assessments across all transmission settings. Use of these standardized tools allows comparison of results between countries and within the same country over time, enabling countries to track their progress towards surveillance system strengthening.

This Malaria Surveillance Assessment Toolkit implementation reference guide is a comprehensive reference document, as well as a step-by-step guide.