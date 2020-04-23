Malaria eradication: benefits, future scenarios & feasibility

Report of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group on Malaria Eradication

From 2000 to 2015, many countries made tremendous headway in the fight against malaria. Globally, malaria deaths fell by more than 50%. The malaria-specific target of the 2000 Millennium Development Goals – which aimed to halt and reverse global incidence of the disease by 2015 – was attained. Seventeen countries eliminated malaria, and six were certified by WHO as malaria-free. This exceptional progress prompted renewed interest and discussion around one of the ultimate goals in global public health: malaria eradication.

In 2016, at the request of my predecessor, Dr Margaret Chan, WHO established a strategic advisory group tasked with analysing future scenarios for malaria, including the feasibility and expected cost of eradication. Organized into seven different workstreams, this group of eminent leaders and scientists considered a broad set of factors that underpin malaria: biological, technical, financial, socioeconomic, political and environmental. Based on reports and analyses commissioned by the group, they reviewed trends in poverty and population growth, mobility, agricultural development, climate change, urbanization and more.

Fast forward to 2020 and the malaria landscape has changed considerably. On a global scale, progress has levelled off; according to our latest World malaria report, no gains were achieved in reducing malaria case incidence over the last five years. Worryingly, malaria is on the rise in many countries with a high burden of the disease. Critical 2020 targets of WHO’s Global technical strategy for malaria 2016–2030 will be missed. The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the picture for malaria even further.

Last August, WHO published an executive summary of our advisory group’s key findings.nThis book includes a more detailed analysis of their insights and recommendations for reinvigorating the fight against malaria. Key among these is a call for greater investment in the research and innovation of new tools, without which we are unlikely to succeed. Priority is also given to providing affordable, people-centred health services, strengthening surveillance systems and developing strategies that are tailored to local conditions.

WHO continues to unequivocally support the goal of malaria eradication. To achieve this vision, we must deliver on our promises: to increase domestic and international investments in health; reduce malaria in the highest-burden countries; achieve universal health coverage; ensure no child dies from a preventable disease; and leave no one behind in pursuit of health and development goals because they were born poor. By delivering on these promises and investing in the development of transformative new tools, the world can achieve the health-related Sustainable Development Goals and eradicate malaria.

On behalf of WHO, I would like to thank the esteemed members of our advisory group for lending their time, talent and expertise to this important piece of work.