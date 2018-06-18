Making Reform Reality – Enabling Change for United Nations Peace Operations

Almost a year ago the High-Level Independent Panel on United Nations Peace Operations ( HIPPO ) published its report offering a broad range of recommendations aimed at enhancing UN peace operations. Their implementation is currently working its way through the UN system, particularly those aspects taken up in the Secretary General’s ( SG ) subsequent implementation report. However, additional issues deserve Member States’ consideration and support. Particular attention should be given to those reform aspects that make an immediate difference for field missions. This background paper therefore highlights six critical areas where UN peace operations have struggled in the past: robustness; protection of civilians; countering violent extremism and asymmetric threats; rapid deployment capabilities; peacebuilding; and prevention and mediation. It also provides suggestions for the way forward. Ultimately, it is Member States’ engagement that will determine the success of the UN’s peace operations review process.

In the words of UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon “[t]he world is changing and our support to peacekeeping, and indeed all peace operations, must keep pace.”What, then, are the key changes, and how are they impacting UN missions? Firstly, there has been a surge in the number of major violent conflicts. After a long decline, their number has roughly tripled between 2007 and today. Secondly, four trends threaten the success of peace operations and the safety of their staff: the increasing influ-ence of transnational crime, the spread of violent extremism, the lack of cooperation by many host governments, and the growing regionalization and global interconnectedness of conflicts. As a result, conflicts are becoming more complex, comprehensive political solu-tions are more difficult to achieve, and the risk to UN personnel is growing.

The UN remains the leading provider of peace operations, with over 120,000 staff serving in the 16 missions of the Department of Peacekeep-ing Operations ( DPKO ) and an additional 4,000 in Special Political Missions ( SPMs ) led by the Department of Political Affairs ( D PA ) . Over 80 percent of UN personnel are currently deployed in sub-Saharan Africa. New operations were recently established in highly challenging environments in Mali and the Central African Republic ( CAR ) , while existing operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan underwent dramatic changes.

In addition, the UN plays a key role in the Middle East and North Africa, with political missions and envoys advancing peace initia-tives in Libya, Yemen, and Syria. The UN has also mustered the ingenuity and resources to pioneer entirely new mission formats, tackling both chemical weapons in Syria and viral diseases in West Africa.

Against this background the SG commissioned the HIPPO to conduct a fundamental review of UN peace operations. The review represents a continuation of peace operations reform efforts that started with the Brahimi report in the year 2000. The HIPPO published its report in June 2015, taking up a broad range of strategic and operational issues and making dozens of recommendations spread over more than 100 pages. Less than three months later, the SG’s implementation report offered a road map for the implementation of specific recommenda-tions. This report is much shorter – due to its set format – and limited in scope, focusing on near-term objectives that can be taken forward during Ban Ki-moon’s last year in office. This reflects both a desire to rapidly improve UN system responses by “picking low hanging fruit,” as well as the SG’s wish not to present his successor with a pre-set reform agenda.

A number of aspects beyond those currently under implementation deserve consideration and it is now up to Member States to ensure that these are not lost and to drive change in critical areas. This paper focuses on six areas where UN peace operations have often strug-gled in the past: robustness; protection of civilians; countering violent extremism and asymmetric threats; rapid deployment capa-bilities; peacebuilding; and prevention and mediation. This paper is meant as a catalyst for frank discussions between Member States, the Secretariat and field missions. It aims to highlight those issues that make a difference in the daily work of UN personnel on the ground.