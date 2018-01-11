Making migration work for all - Report of the Secretary-General (A/72/643)

Summary

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 71/280, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to present a report as an input to the zero draft of the global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration and related intergovernmental negotiations. Written submissions were received from States, intergovernmental organizations and non-governmental organizations in response to a note verbale requesting information, sent on 21 July 2017, on behalf of the Secretary-General, from the office of the Special Representative of the SecretaryGeneral for International Migration.

The report focuses on making migration work for all, emphasizing its links to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The report highlights: (a) options for Member States to help migrants fulfil their economic and social potential; (b) steps to promote regular migration; and (c) policies to meet the legitimate security considerations of Member States concerning irregular migration. It also explores the specific challenges arising from large mixed movements of migrants and refugees.

The report offers suggestions for Member States to frame an action-oriented global compact, addressing aspects of migration from the subnational to the global level and a specific strategy for responding to large movements of migrants. The Secretary-General also sets out plans to conduct intensive consultations within the United Nations system to address how the Organization can adapt to provide better support for the global compact and sets out proposals for follow-up to the compact by Member States.