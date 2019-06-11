Making Cities Resilient Report 2019: A snapshot of how local governments progress in reducing disaster risks in alignment with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction

During 2017-2018, 214 cities/municipalities from Asia (88), Americas (50), Sub-Saharan Africa (50), and Arab States (26) conducted the preliminary level assessment of the Disaster Resilience Scorecard for Cities, as part of the initiative “Making Cities Sustainable and Resilient: Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 at the Local Level”, supported by the European Commission. The report articulate the results of these preliminary Scorecard assessments into an analysis of the global trends of resilience actions, reflecting the progress in resilience building at the local level. This analysis is an attempt to identify key challenges, opportunities, and recommendations for urban resilience, taking into consideration the elements within the Ten Essentials of the Making Cities Resilient Campaign including the aspects on local governance, financial and technical resources, policies and plans, and participation and engagement of citizens.