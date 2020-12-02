Making Cities Resilient Campaign 2030

Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR2030) is an initiative led by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and its partners to support cities in taking action to reduce disaster risk in alignment with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. Launched in October 2020 and operational in January 2021, MCR2030 emerges from a decade long of advocacy and capacity building work that reached more than 4,000 cities across the globe within the network of the Making Cities Resilient Campaign. Being part of this initiative allows local authorities to develop their capacities to plan, implement and monitor disaster risk reduction actions and to participate in a global city network.

Why is local level resilience important?

Local governments are at the forefront of disasters and are key actors across the disaster risk management cycle. Building resilient cities means to take proactive action towards understanding and planning to prevent risk, as well as learning how to be flexible and agile to prepare, respond and recover from disasters.

Resilience is a pathway that local governments authorities are called to take action and work collectively on in order to create safer and sustainable cities, and to contribute to the transformation of nations and society as a whole.

What Does MCR2030 Offer?