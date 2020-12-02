World
Making Cities Resilient Campaign 2030
Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR2030) is an initiative led by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and its partners to support cities in taking action to reduce disaster risk in alignment with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. Launched in October 2020 and operational in January 2021, MCR2030 emerges from a decade long of advocacy and capacity building work that reached more than 4,000 cities across the globe within the network of the Making Cities Resilient Campaign. Being part of this initiative allows local authorities to develop their capacities to plan, implement and monitor disaster risk reduction actions and to participate in a global city network.
Why is local level resilience important?
Local governments are at the forefront of disasters and are key actors across the disaster risk management cycle. Building resilient cities means to take proactive action towards understanding and planning to prevent risk, as well as learning how to be flexible and agile to prepare, respond and recover from disasters.
Resilience is a pathway that local governments authorities are called to take action and work collectively on in order to create safer and sustainable cities, and to contribute to the transformation of nations and society as a whole.
What Does MCR2030 Offer?
- A roadmap for cities with defined commitments over time on how to improve local resilience;
- Suite of tools and knowledge guidance that helps cities' understanding of how to better reduce risk and build resilience;
A global partnership and network with expertise across urban resilience, DRR, climate change and SDGs, keeping cities connected with global coherent policies towards achieving the 2030 Agenda;
Regional networks of partners with implementation experience connecting cities into a movement that can transform vulnerable places and spaces;
- An online dashboard application allowing cities to record, monitor and evaluate progress.
A marketplace registry for cities to find specialist service providers to implement reducing disaster/climate risks and supporting risk-informed local development
*MCRC2030 in Europe and Central Asia *
Through its Regional Coordination Committee (RCC-Europe), MCR2030 brings together key regional partners and selected city representatives, responsible for coordinating and ensuring synergies among regional partners in providing technical support to cities to empower them to progress along the resilience roadmap.
The RCC-Europe secretariat will also support cities in making connections with national and regional regulations and policies to ensure coherence and foster vertical coordination and collaboration among these levels of governance, while promoting the city-to-city networking and learning in the region.
Join the MCR2030 network via www.mcr2030.undrr.org