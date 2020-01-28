60th Strategy for Peace Conference

October 2019 | Airlie Center, Warrenton, VA

Over half a million people experience lethal violence each year, and over 82 percent of these violent deaths occur in communities, cities, and countries ostensibly at peace. Violence in cities is responsible for a significant proportion of overall lethal violence, and it tends to concentrate among specific people and places. Despite high levels of lethal violence in cities worldwide, evidence shows that these trends can be changed with effective practices for reducing and preventing urban violence. Mobilizing civil society, municipal staff, and political leaders around this evidence has the potential to reduce overall levels of lethal violence in cities worldwide and thus help make progress on the global call to action under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 to realize the ambition of more-peaceful, just, and inclusive societies.

Participants from the peacebuilding, mass violence prevention, and urban violence prevention communities addressed these issues in the roundtable “Making the Case for Peace in Cities: Halving Urban Violence by 2030” at the Stanley Center for Peace and Security’s 60th Strategy for Peace Conference. The center partnered with Impact:Peace and +Peace to align evidence and advocacy efforts to realize the ambition of SDG 16, focusing on target 16.1 to significantly reduce all forms of violence everywhere. Over the course of two and a half days, participants discussed the state of relevant evidence, lessons learned from the field, and the construction of narratives that could spur global action on violence reduction. This Readout & Recommendations offers an in-depth review of the conversation and ideas for pathways forward.

Key Recommendations