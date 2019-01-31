31 Jan 2019

Making the case for an investment in the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Sep 2018
CERF’s global reach

SINCE 2006 CERF HAS ALLOCATED SOME $5.5 BILLION FOR LIFE-SAVING RESPONSES TO OVER 100 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES

CERF grants have on average each year helped UN agencies and their humanitarian partners deliver:

Critical health care to 16.1 million people

Water and sanitation to 9.7 million people

Food assistance to 7.1 million people

Protection to 4.3 million people

Livelihoods support to 3 million people

Nutrition support to 2.7 million people

.. as well as support services for refugees and migrants, nutrition programmes, mine action, emergency education and camp management, for millions of people in need.

The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) was established in 2005 as the UN’s global emergency response fund to pool voluntary contributions from donors around the world into a single fund, allowing humanitarian responders to deliver life-saving assistance whenever and wherever crises hit.

